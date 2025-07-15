Air India Crash Alert: DGCA Report Reveals 65 Engine Failures in 5 Years

Following the recent Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, airlines around the world have become increasingly alert. They have been taking extra safety precautions regarding aircraft engines, fuel switches, and related systems.

Amid all this, a report released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has revealed several key findings.

As per the report, there have been 65 aircraft engine failures in India in the last five years. The report revealed that between January 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025, a total of 11 "Mayday" calls were recorded.

A "Mayday" call is sent by pilots when an aircraft or vessel faces serious danger and immediate assistance is required.