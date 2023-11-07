Air India engineer falls to his death while servicing aircraft at IGI Airport

New Delhi : An Air India engineer died after he slipped and fell from stairs while carrying out servicing of an aircraft at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport’s Terminal-3, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ram Prakash Singh, 56.

According to the police, a call was received at the police control room from Manipal Hospital, Dwarka, concerning a medico-legal case (MLC) involving a patient, who had fallen from a height and had been pronounced dead.

"Upon further investigation, it was revealed that the deceased had been employed as a service engineer with Air India Airlines and was on a night shift during the night of November 6-7.

"While performing maintenance on an aircraft at T-3, he accidentally slipped from a staircase, resulting in a fall from a considerable height and sustained severe head injuries.

"The Air India staff immediately rushed him to Medanta Hospital and subsequently transferred him to Manipal Hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival," a senior official said, adding that the scene has been inspected by the crime team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.