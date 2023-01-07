Air India 'pee-gate': Employer sacks Shankar Mishra

New Delhi: Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on an elderly female co-passenger onboard a New York-New Delhi flight in November last year, has been sacked by his employer Wells Fargo, an American multinational financial services company with corporate headquarters in San Francisco. Mishra worked as the Vice President of the India chapter of the US-based firm.

"Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing. This individual has been terminated from Wells Fargo. We are cooperating with the law enforcement agencies and ask that any additional inquiries be directed to them," the company said in a statement issued on Friday.

Hunt on for Mishra

Meanwhile, multiple teams were looking for Mishra, a resident of Mumbai and a native of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru. Mishra is continuously changing his locations and evading arrest, said sources. On Thursday, the police had written to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular against Mishra after he went incommunicado.