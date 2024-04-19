Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Amidst Middle East Tensions

Amid escalating tensions between regional powers Israel and Iran, Air India has taken the precautionary measure of suspending all flights to and from Tel Aviv until April 30, 2024. The decision reflects the airline's concern over the emerging situation in the Middle East, where geopolitical tensions have been on the rise. This move aims to prioritize the safety and security of passengers and crew members amidst the uncertain circumstances prevailing in the region.

In a statement, Air India emphasized its commitment to closely monitoring the situation and extending support to passengers affected by the flight suspensions. Passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Tel Aviv during this period will benefit from a one-time waiver on rescheduling and cancellation charges, providing them with flexibility amid the disruption.

The decision to suspend flights to Tel Aviv marks a notable shift from the recent resumption of services to the Israeli capital by the Tata group-owned carrier on March 3, 2024. This resumption had come after a hiatus of nearly five months, indicating Air India's efforts to restore connectivity despite the challenges posed by the volatile geopolitical landscape.

The initial suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv occurred on October 7, 2023, following a Hamas attack on the Israeli city, underscoring the airline's responsiveness to security threats in the region. Air India typically operates four weekly flights between New Delhi and Tel Aviv, facilitating travel and trade between India and Israel.

The decision by Air India to suspend flights to Tel Aviv aligns with similar actions taken by other international airlines in response to the heightened tensions in the Middle East. German airline group Lufthansa, for instance, suspended flights to Amman, Beirut, Erbil, and Tel Aviv following Iran's missile and drone attack on Israel. Additionally, UAE-based carriers Etihad Airways and Emirates Airlines also canceled or rerouted flights due to temporary airspace closures in the region from April 13 to April 15, 2024.

Overall, the suspension of Air India flights to and from Tel Aviv underscores the complex interplay of geopolitical factors shaping aviation operations in the Middle East region. As tensions persist, airlines continue to prioritize the safety and security of their passengers while navigating the dynamic landscape of international travel.