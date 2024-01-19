Air India to elevate international inflight experience

New Delhi: After a spate of making headlines for all the wrong reasons, Air India, unveils a host of guest enhancements designed to create an exceptional passenger experience across cabin classes on international long-haul flights.

The airline revealed new amenity kits, a luxurious and sustainable bedding refresh, as well as new Chinaware, cutlery, and glassware - all described below - that will roll out on medium and long-haul international flights, starting mid-2024 when its A350-900 enters international commercial operations.

First and Business class amenity kits by Ferragamo

Ferragamo, the world-renowned Italian luxury fashion house, has designed amenity kits exclusively for Air India. Each First and Business class kit - encased in a bespoke presentation bag with unique motifs celebrating different printing styles of India - includes Ferragamo body lotion, hand cream, lip balm, comfortable socks, a plush eye mask, and a specially designed Air India keepsake. The First class kit additionally includes an Eau de Parfum. Air India is the world’s first airline to have amenity kits in Ferragamo’s new brand identity.

Premium Economy amenity kit by TUMI

Air India’s award-winning amenity kit for Premium Economy guests, has been refreshed to incorporate the Air India Red colour in its design, and includes skincare essentials by the renowned Swedish label, Verso. Economy class amenity kits – to be provided only on ultra-long-haul flights - include an eye mask, socks, and hand lotion, and are made using premium quality recyclable and reusable Kraft paper.

Comfortable, sustainable sleepwear by TUMI

First and Business class guests will continue to enjoy Air India’s award-winning and refreshed loungewear by TUMI. Keeping style and sustainability as key considerations, Air India’s TUMI loungewear is made from recycled materials blended with cotton for extra softness and breathability. First and Business class guests will also enjoy plush velour slippers for maximal comfort in the sky.

Comfortable, sustainable, and luxe bed linen

Air India guests in First and Business class will be provided specially made and designed linen, inspired by the airline’s new global brand identity. This includes plush bespoke duvets that are sustainable and lightweight, and mattress toppers crafted with premium multi-layer material, including a memory foam layer, that enhance long-haul sleep experience in the skies.

The First and Business class blankets are made of premium wool blend, bespoke to Air India in its new identity. The delicate jacquard border and the motif are inspired by the traditional Sozni embroidery of Jammu & Kashmir. Air India will be the world's only airline to offer wool-blended blankets in First and Business class.

Premium Economy and Economy guests will enjoy the comfort and warmth in a twill weave cabin blanket designed to reflect the new brand elements.

The Table Setting and Dining Experience

Chinaware: The exquisite collection of chinaware blends lightweight and durable materials with subtle brand elements like the intricate Mandala patterns and India-inspired designs for a luxurious and culturally rich dining experience. The uniquely India-inspired, tiffin box-shaped, salt-pepper cruet set in gold finish is sure to delight guests from around the world. First class guests will receive exclusive, copper-gold thalis for Indian meals. In Premium Economy, meals will be served in lightweight melamine material tableware, with etched Mandala pattern on side plates, bowls, and multipurpose glass.Glassware and Cutlery: Business class guests will enjoy luxurious, lead-free glassware from Slovakia, which boasts infinite transparency, thanks to the use of a rare element of the highest quality erbium. Exquisite stainless-steel cutlery, featuring weight-saving hollow handles, will further elevate guests’ dining experience.