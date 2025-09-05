Ajmer: Anger erupts after Boraj Dam breaks, people demand compensation

Jaipur: The wall of the Boraj dam in Ajmer collapsed on Thursday night, leading to the flooding of streets with water entering people's homes in Swastik Nagar. There is 5 to 8 feet of water on the streets.

On Friday morning, frustration boiled over as residents blocked roads and shouted slogans against the administration. Locals said they had built their houses by taking loans, but now everything lies destroyed under floodwater. “Our homes are drowned -- how will we repay the bank loans now?” lamented residents.

When a Civil Defense team arrived with tea and snacks, the fury only grew. People sent the team back, declaring that they would not end the road blockade until the District Collector himself reached the spot. The dam burst around 11.45 p.m. on Thursday, triggering panic in Swastik Nagar, Varun Sagar Road, and nearby colonies. Families rushed to rooftops for safety as water gushed through with force.

The administration and SDRF launched rescue operations using boats and JCBs to evacuate stranded residents. Several houses were left badly damaged in the torrent. Traffic on Faisagar Road had to be suspended, while police and administration teams remain deployed in the affected areas.

The district administration has instructed officials to arrange shelter homes, food, water, and medicines for displaced families. Even so, locals allege administrative negligence and are now demanding full compensation for their losses.

The administration has assured residents affected by the Boraj pond dam break that compensation will be provided after a detailed survey. SDM Garima Narula assured that she will accompany locals to inspect the damaged houses. Following this assurance, the road blockade was lifted at around 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

Late Thursday night, heavy water flow from the pond reached Faisagar Road, about one and a half km away. Immediately after receiving the information, teams from Civil Defense, SDRF, Municipal Corporation, ADA, and the district administration, along with locals, began rescue operations. People were evacuated safely using tractors, though many women and children broke down in tears during the ordeal.

Besides Swastik Nagar, the water also entered Bharat Nagar, Rawat Nagar, Jyoti Nagar, SS Colony, and areas along Faisagar Road.

District Collector Lok Bandhu inspected the situation and confirmed that while property damage was severe, there was no loss of life and the situation was under control.

Officials revealed that concerns about soil erosion and the potential breach of the dam had already been raised earlier. As a precautionary step, around 80 houses in Swastik Nagar were evacuated on Thursday.

Meanwhile, officials said that the waterlogging in Swastik Nagar is being tackled with mud pumps, while teams from the Municipal Corporation and ADA continue to remain stationed at the site.



