Akali Dal slams decision not to honour first 'martyr' of Agniveer scheme

Chandigarh: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Majithia on Saturday condemned the decision of not honouring the first martyr of Agniveer scheme, Amritpal Singh, who sacrificed his life in Jammu and Kashmir at age of 19.

He said no guard of honour was accorded and even an army ambulance was not provided to bring the body of the martyr back home in Punjab.

The party demanded scrapping of the Agniveer scheme and regularisation of services of all soldiers recruited under the scheme till date.

A Defence Ministry statement, terming the incident unfortunate, said Agniveer Amritpal Singh died while on sentry duty in the Rajouri sector due to a self-inflicted gunshot injury. A court of inquiry to ascertain more details is in progress, it said.

It said mortal remains of the deceased, accompanied by one Junior Commissioned Officer and four other ranks, were transported in a civil ambulance hired by the unitr. Accompanying army personnel also attended the last rites. The cause of death being a self-inflicted injury, no guard of honour or military funeral was provided in accordance with the existing policy, it added.

Meanwhile, Majithia said it was most tragic and unfortunate to see that due to the Modi government’s new Agniveer policy, the first martyr, who was only 19 years old, was not even provided an army ambulance to carry the body home.

"This is the most shameful and heinous policy framed for soldiers of the country who are always on the front to save their motherland from the enemy and we have never witnessed such a scheme after Independence and we completely reject the Agniveer scheme," he said.

The Akali leader said only on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah accepted that martyrs from the Sikh community were at forefront to save the country but what is the Centre doing with them? He said it was most disturbing to note that this was policy for Agniveers to totally ignore them after their sacrifice for the country. He said keeping in view the insensitive approach of the Modi government, youth would desist from getting recruited under the scheme.

He also urged the Punjab government to honour its words for martyrs and provide the family with assistance of Rs 1 crore and a job for the family.