Akash Anand's maiden statement makes veiled attack on SP

Lucknow: For the first time since he was named as successor to Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, party national coordinator Akash Anand has mounted a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav.

In a post on the social media platform, Akash stated that in the recent INDIA bloc meeting, ‘some people were less afraid of the BJP and more afraid of the BSP’.

Apparently, in the INDIA bloc meeting in Delhi, the SP chief had opposed the move to induct the BSP into the alliance.

In the earlier meeting held on Sunday, the UP Congress Committee leaders had urged the central Congress leadership to open the door for the BSP.

Reacting to the SP chief’s statement, Akash Anand said, “The successful results of the fight for the respect and rights of the Bahujan community by BSP founder Kanshi Ram and BSP chief Mayawati, are visible on a large scale. Today, no political party has the strength to ignore the Dalit community.

"Let me also make it clear that in the interest of the Dalit community and to protect the Constitution of Baba Saheb, BSP will not allow the country’s democracy to become the domain of two parties.”

On December 10, BSP chief Mayawati had named her nephew Akash Anand as her political successor. Akash Anand’s first political statement makes it abundantly clear that he would like to continue his party’s hostile relations with SP and is in no mood to mend fences.