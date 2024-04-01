Akash joins BJP

Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MLA from Korei, Akash Das Nayak, joined the BJP. He was welcomed to the party by its State president Manmohan Samal.

Das Nayak said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed India.

A renowned Odia actor, Das Nayak was elected to the State Assembly from Korei seat in Jajpur district in 2014. Though BJD denied him ticket in 2019, he continued in the party.

Das Nayak was also the chairperson of Mo College initiative of the State government.

He cited ‘loss of self-respect’ in BJD as the reason behind his resignation from the ruling party.