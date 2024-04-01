Live
- CM Revanth rushes to Delhi, Cong to finalise last four MP candidates for Telangana
- April Fools’ Day 2024: History, significance and all you want to know
- Reservoirs were full under BRS rule, says Nama Nageswara Rao
- Cancellation of VIP break darshan on April 2
- ‘Tillu Square’ creates sensation in first weekend
- Man held for keeping wild boar as pet
- Excise policy case: CM Kejriwal to be produced before Delhi court today
- Adani Ports handles record 420 MMT cargo globally with impressive 24 pc growth
- Fatal Boat Capsizing In Brahmaputra River Amid Storm: Three Lives Lost
- Utkal Divas today: Odias proud of their State and its heritage
Akash joins BJP
Bhubaneswar: Former BJD MLA from Korei, Akash Das Nayak, joined the BJP. He was welcomed to the party by its State president Manmohan Samal.
Das Nayak said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for ‘Viksit Bharat’ or developed India.
A renowned Odia actor, Das Nayak was elected to the State Assembly from Korei seat in Jajpur district in 2014. Though BJD denied him ticket in 2019, he continued in the party.
Das Nayak was also the chairperson of Mo College initiative of the State government.
He cited ‘loss of self-respect’ in BJD as the reason behind his resignation from the ruling party.
