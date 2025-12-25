Aligarh University Campus Shooting: Teacher Killed After Being Shot In the Head By Bike-Borne Assailants

A shocking shooting incident inside the Aligarh Muslim University campus on Wednesday night claimed the life of a teacher, sending waves of panic among students and staff. The victim, identified as Rao Danish, taught at the ABK Union High School affiliated with AMU.

According to police officials, the attack occurred around 9 pm near the library canteen within the Civil Lines police station limits of the university campus. Danish was reportedly seated with friends when two unidentified assailants arrived on a scooter and opened fire. He was allegedly shot twice in the head at close range, leaving him critically injured. Witnesses claimed that one of the attackers addressed him moments before firing.

Danish was immediately taken to JN Medical College for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Following the incident, security across the AMU campus was significantly tightened.

Confirming the incident, AMU Proctor Professor Mohd Wasim Ali stated that the university authorities were informed about the shooting near the library area and acted swiftly to ensure the injured teacher received medical attention. Later, AMU Vice Chancellor Naima Khatoon visited the medical college and assured that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Pathak said multiple police teams have been deployed to investigate the case. CCTV footage from the campus and surrounding areas is being examined, and all possible angles, including personal rivalry, are under consideration. Police are also collecting information from the victim’s family and have assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

The killing has left the university community in shock, with fear and tension prevailing across the campus.