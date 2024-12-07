All-Women Ganga Rafting Expedition: A Tribute To Women's Empowerment And River Conservation

In a significant initiative celebrating women's empowerment and the mission for a cleaner Ganga, an all-women Ganga River rafting team, sponsored by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), reached Patna on December 3.

This 20-member team of women border guards, joined by two BSF officers and support staff, embarked on their 53-day expedition from Gangotri on November 2. The adventurous journey is set to conclude on December 24, 2024, at Gangasagar, West Bengal.

On December 5, the team resumed their journey from Patna, heading toward Farakka in West Bengal. Along the way, they will traverse significant locations, including Bihar’s Mokama, Munger, Bhagalpur, and Jharkhand’s Sahibganj. They are expected to reach Farakka by December 10.

Upon their arrival at Farakka, the team will be greeted by senior officials from the District Administration and BSF South Bengal Frontier. An awareness program will follow, focusing on themes like women's empowerment, Ganga conservation, women’s health, and promoting women's participation in adventure sports.

The expedition is divided into six zones, with the BSF South Bengal Frontier overseeing Zone 6. After departing from Farakka, the team will navigate through Jangipur, Murshidabad, Plassey, Kalna, and Tribeni, finally reaching Kolkata on December 18. Additional awareness events will be held in Farakka and Kolkata to highlight women's empowerment.

The journey will culminate at Kakdwip in West Bengal on December 22, with a grand flag-in ceremony scheduled at Kolkata's Diamond Harbour on December 24. This remarkable expedition underscores the potential of women in adventure sports and their vital role in advocating for environmental conservation.