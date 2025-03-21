Live
Allahabad High Court Bar Association Opposes Justice Varma's Transfer Amid Cash Discovery Controversy
The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has passed a resolution rejecting Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer from Delhi HC following allegations of cash discovery at his residence, stating the court is "not a trash bin."
The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has formally opposed the Supreme Court's decision to transfer Delhi High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma back to his parent court following allegations that a substantial amount of cash was found at his official Delhi residence.
The Bar Association passed a resolution against the transfer, explicitly stating that the Allahabad High Court was "not a trash bin." This controversy emerged shortly after the Supreme Court initiated an investigation into reports of cash discovered at Justice Varma's residence in the aftermath of a fire incident.
In response to these allegations, the Supreme Court collegium unanimously decided to transfer Justice Varma back to the Allahabad High Court, where he had served until October 2021. Bar Association officials expressed shock over this decision, telling PTI they were "taken aback" by the Supreme Court's transfer order.
According to sources, the situation began when a fire broke out at Justice Varma's official residence while he was away. After family members alerted authorities, firefighters reportedly discovered large amounts of cash in multiple rooms while extinguishing the blaze.
This discovery prompted Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna to call an urgent collegium meeting, resulting in the transfer order. Some collegium members reportedly raised concerns that a mere transfer would damage the judiciary's credibility and suggested Justice Varma should resign voluntarily or potentially face impeachment proceedings.