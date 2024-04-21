Allegations Of Conspiracy And Insulin Denial Surrounding Delhi Chief Minister's Incarceration

Sanjay Singh from the Aam Aadmi Party has accused that there's a plot to harm Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently held in Tihar jail over a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy. Singh asserted that Kejriwal, who has diabetes, isn't receiving insulin in jail, a critical medication for him. He emphasized that denying insulin to a diabetic person could be life-threatening and condemned the alleged conspiracy against Kejriwal's life. Singh highlighted Kejriwal's contributions to Delhi's welfare and criticized the government's failure to provide necessary medication for him.



These allegations surfaced following a report submitted by Tihar prison authorities to Delhi's lieutenant governor VK Saxena, claiming that Kejriwal's blood sugar levels didn't warrant insulin administration. The report stated that Kejriwal hadn't been on insulin prior to his arrest and indicated that his health was being managed with oral anti-diabetic drugs, contradicting AAP's claims of insulin denial. It also confirmed the availability of insulin in the jail dispensary for Kejriwal's use as needed.



In response, AAP leaders organized a protest against Kejriwal's arrest, questioning the circumstances and highlighting his health concerns. However, the drama escalated when the Enforcement Directorate alleged Kejriwal's attempts to garner sympathy by consuming sugary items during court appearances, an accusation Kejriwal refuted. Delhi's lieutenant governor intervened, demanding a detailed report on Kejriwal's health and medical history within a day, emphasizing the importance of ensuring his well-being despite prison being under state jurisdiction.

The Tihar jail report detailed Kejriwal's medical conditions, including diabetes and asthma, along with his medication history. It mentioned that Kejriwal had ceased insulin treatment months before his arrest based on his Telangana-based doctor's advice. The report clarified that Kejriwal had received appropriate medical attention for his conditions both before and during his custody, refuting allegations of insulin denial.