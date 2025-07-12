Live
- AAIB initial probe needs to be taken into global quorum to ensure 787 aircraft safety
- Six killed in separate road accidents in Madhya Pradesh
- 27 cops suspended in UP's Saharanpur for skipping Kanwar Yatra duty
- HM Shah inaugurates new Kerala BJP state committee office in Thiruvananthapuram
- New weekly injection to offer steady Parkinson's medication, cut need for daily pills
- No pilot is stupid to play around with switches during takeoff: Aviation expert Mark Martin on AAIB report
- Municipal outsourcing workers issues will be resolved soon: minister Narayana
- PM Modi hands out 51,000 appointment letters in 16th Rozgar Mela, says youth driving nation-building
- DRDO and IAF successfully test ‘Astra’ BVRAAM from Su-30 Mk-I
- Hyundai Motor India & IIT Madras Unveil the Design of Hyundai HTWO Innovation Centre
Amarnath Yatra: 10th batch of over 6,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu
Jammu: More than 6,400 pilgrims, accompanied by a multi-tier security escort, left for the twin base camps of the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, officials said.
Over 1.30 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the shrine since the start of the 38-day annual yatra through the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 3. Escorted by CRPF and police personnel, the 10th batch of 6,482 pilgrims, including 4,838 men, 1,387 women, 16 children, and 241 monks, left the Bhagwati Nagar camp here in 268 vehicles between 3:20 am and 4:04 am.
Officials said the first convoy, carrying 2,353 pilgrims in 107 vehicles, left for the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district.