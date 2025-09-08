Live
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Launch Date, Deals, Offers, and Discounts
Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival 2025 starts on September 23. Get up to 80% off on electronics, smartphones, home appliances, furniture, fashion, and travel. Prime members enjoy early access and special offers.
Amazon India will start its Great Indian Festival 2025 on September 23. The sale will cover smartphones, electronics, home appliances, furniture, fashion, and travel services.
Fast Delivery and Prime Benefits
Amazon has expanded its delivery network for faster shipments. Same-day delivery will be available in 50 cities for 10 lakh products, and next-day delivery for 40 lakh products. Prime members get 24 hours early access to shop before everyone else.
Key Offers
Discounts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and furniture
No-cost EMI plans for 3 months on select items
Instant credit up to Rs 60,000 for eligible customers
Special pricing for SBI cardholders
Rewards Gold program: 5% cashback for Prime users (3% for non-Prime users)
Travel and Gift Deals
Up to 15% off flights
Up to 40% off hotels
15% off bus tickets
Gift cards: cashback up to Rs 250 and 10% savings
Major Product Deals
Smartphones: Up to 40% off on Apple, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus
Electronics: Up to 80% off on HP, Samsung, boAt, Sony
Home Appliances: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej with EMI/exchange options
Smart TVs & Projectors: Up to 65% off on Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi with coupons and EMI options
This year’s festival promises to be Amazon India’s largest sale yet with deals for every shopper.