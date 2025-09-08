Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Launch Date, Deals, Offers, and Discounts

Amazon India will start its Great Indian Festival 2025 on September 23. The sale will cover smartphones, electronics, home appliances, furniture, fashion, and travel services.

Fast Delivery and Prime Benefits

Amazon has expanded its delivery network for faster shipments. Same-day delivery will be available in 50 cities for 10 lakh products, and next-day delivery for 40 lakh products. Prime members get 24 hours early access to shop before everyone else.

Key Offers

Discounts on electronics, fashion, home appliances, and furniture

No-cost EMI plans for 3 months on select items

Instant credit up to Rs 60,000 for eligible customers

Special pricing for SBI cardholders

Rewards Gold program: 5% cashback for Prime users (3% for non-Prime users)

Travel and Gift Deals

Up to 15% off flights

Up to 40% off hotels

15% off bus tickets

Gift cards: cashback up to Rs 250 and 10% savings

Major Product Deals

Smartphones: Up to 40% off on Apple, Samsung, iQOO, OnePlus

Electronics: Up to 80% off on HP, Samsung, boAt, Sony

Home Appliances: Up to 65% off on LG, Samsung, Haier, Godrej with EMI/exchange options

Smart TVs & Projectors: Up to 65% off on Sony, Samsung, LG, Xiaomi with coupons and EMI options

This year’s festival promises to be Amazon India’s largest sale yet with deals for every shopper.