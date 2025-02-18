  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Amir of Qatar begins India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives The Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival in India, in New Delhi on Monday
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives The Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani upon his arrival in India, in New Delhi on Monday

Highlights

New Delhi: Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day state visit to India, will meet President Droupadi...

New Delhi: Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who arrived here on Monday on a two-day state visit to India, will meet President Droupadi Murmu and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 18. Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi went to the airport to receive the Amir of Qatar, who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X. The Amir of Qatar's visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Saturday. The Amir of Qatar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders, it said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick