Amit Shah Launches Scathing Attack on Nitish Kumar, Labeling Him a 'Paltu Babu'

In Bihar's Lakhisarai district, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, strongly criticized the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, labeling him as a 'Paltu Babu' (Mr. U-turn). Shah expressed his disappointment, stating that Nitish Kumar, who had previously sat with and benefited from certain individuals, now questioned the work accomplished by the central government over nine years. Shah emphasized the significant efforts undertaken by Prime Minister Modi across the nation during this period.



Furthermore, Shah called upon Nitish Kumar, his former ally, to clarify and provide an account of his contributions to Bihar, highlighting that Kumar had primarily focused on altering his alliance partners. Shah added that “Can a leader who changes house again & again be trusted? Should the reins of Bihar be given in the hands of such a man? He too knows it," reported Hindustan Times.

Shah further remarked that Nitish Kumar, despite his advanced age, is deceiving Lalu Yadav by falsely claiming that he does not aspire to become the Prime Minister. In reality, he intends to remain in Bihar and has united various opponents of the BJP. Shah's visit occurred shortly after a gathering in Patna, where 32 leaders from 15 Opposition parties convened and, with the exception of one, pledged to collaborate and establish a shared agenda to collectively challenge the BJP in the upcoming 2024 national elections.

Shah's visit followed a recent gathering in Patna where 32 leaders from 15 Opposition parties convened, with all but one pledging to unite and confront the BJP as well as establish a shared agenda in preparation for the 2024 national elections. Responding to this meeting and the promise of unity among the Opposition, Shah criticized the leaders who had previously abandoned the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and emphasized the need for strict punishment for their actions. He further highlighted that these 20 Opposition parties were implicated in corruption and scams amounting to ₹20 lakh crores during the period from 2004 to 2014.

He expressed that the Congress party is peculiar in its approach. Unlike his own party, where leaders are not launched but rather supported by the public, Congress has been attempting to launch Rahul baba for the past 20 years without success. Shah noted that even in the recent attempt in Patna, Congress failed to successfully launch him into the political arena.

Continuing his speech, Shah also addressed the issue of terrorist attacks in India. He highlighted that during the Congress-led Sonia-Manmohan government, they did not provide a satisfactory response and seemed passive, akin to a silent observer. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, when attacks such as Pulwama and Uri occurred, a swift response was given within 10 days. Through surgical strikes and air strikes, the Indian government entered the territory of Pakistan and eliminated the threat.