New Delhi: India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the powerful cyclone Biparjoy has weakened to a 'very severe cyclonic storm' from an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm.' As of now, IMD has predicted that it will hit Gujarat's coastal areas including Kutch and Saurashtra on June 15. With this, it is likely to enter Rajasthan on June 16. Cyclone Biparjoy is on course to become the cyclone with the longest lifespan in the Arabian Sea, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

It will also be the third cyclone to hit the western state in June since 1965, the meteorological office said. "Based on data from 1965 to 2022 for the month of June, 13 cyclones developed over the Arabian Sea. Of these, two crossed the Gujarat coast, one Maharashtra, one Pakistan coast, three Oman-Yemen coasts and six weakened over the sea," the IMD said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced three major schemes for disaster management worth over Rs 8,000 crore including a Rs 5,000-crore project to expand and modernise fire services in states