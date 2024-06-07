Milestone Agreement Reached in Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a landmark development for healthcare services in Mangaluru, the New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) and Srinivas Healthcare Port Hospital Pvt. Ltd. signed a concession agreement on Friday. This agreement focuses on the operation and maintenance of an existing 32-bed hospital and the development of a new 150-bed multi-specialty hospital under a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The signing ceremony, held in Mangaluru, was attended by prominent figures including Dr. A V Ramana, Chairperson of NMPA; Dr. A Raghavendra Rao, Chancellor of Srinivas University; Dr. A Srinivas Rao, Pro-Chancellor of Srinivas University; and Dr. H R Thimmaiah, District Health Officer.

This collaboration represents a significant step towards enhancing healthcare infrastructure and services in the region. The newly developed hospital aims to provide high-quality healthcare services, addressing the growing needs of the community.

Dr. A V Ramana highlighted the critical need for improved healthcare infrastructure in India, noting the government's support for PPP models to meet this demand. He reassured NMPA employees and retirees that they would still have the option to seek treatment at any other port-empaneled hospital even after the new PPP hospital becomes operational.

Dr. Ramana expressed confidence that the project would become a benchmark for healthcare development in Karnataka and serve as a model for other major ports and government departments across India.

Dr. A Raghavendra Rao underscored Srinivas University's dedication to community welfare through this initiative. He expressed pride in the university's partnership with NMPA and its commitment to leveraging resources and expertise to ensure the project's success, ultimately benefiting the people of Mangaluru and the surrounding areas.

The signing of this concession agreement marks the beginning of a new era in healthcare infrastructure development in Mangaluru. The project is expected to significantly improve healthcare accessibility, quality, and affordability for the region's residents, setting a new standard for healthcare services.