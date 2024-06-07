Arrangements for Group-1 preliminary exams are all complete: District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said in a statement that all arrangements have been made to conduct the Group-1 preliminary examination to be held on June 9 in accordance with the directives of the Telangana State Public Service Commission.

She said that tests are being conducted using biometric method. He said that a total of 8875 people will appear for the exams in the district and for this, 21 exam centers have been set up in the district. He said that all the arrangements have been completed without any problems at the examination centers.

He said that the exam will be conducted on June 9 from 10:30 am to 1:00 pm. Candidates will be tested from 9 am onwardsHe said that they will be allowed to enter the centers and the main gates of the examination centers will be closed at 10 am. Cell phones and electronic items will not be allowed in the exam centers under any circumstances, he said. He said that the candidates appearing for the exam should know their exam center one day in advance. Candidates can download the hall tickets from the TSPSC website. CandidatesHe said that he should reach the examination center by 9 am.