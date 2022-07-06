Amit Shah to chair North Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur on July 9

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 'North Zonal Council' meeting to held here on July 9.

Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governor of eight states, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, are scheduled to participate in the meeting at Hotel Rambagh Palace.

States expected to participate in the event are: Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The meeting shall start from around 10 a.m. and will deliberate on state's internal security, border security, cyber crime, formation of collective work force, cross-border drug trade and developing a system of mutual exchange of information along with rise in incidents of rape of women and minor.

Amit Shah is the chairman of the Northern Zonal Council. The Chief Ministers will discuss challenges faced by their states with the Home Minister and attempt to find a solution to the problems.

The meeting also gains significance against the backdrop of the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

The killers of Kanhaiya Lal have also threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi by making the video viral. Agencies like SIT, ATS and SOG of Rajasthan Police are probing the terrorist connections of the attackers.

The Central Government has also handed over the investigation to the NIA (National Investigation Agency). Both the killers Riyaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad are being interrogated by taking them on remand.

Later, three more accused have been arrested and investigation is under progress.

Incidents of violence and communal tension were also reported in Karauli, Jodhpur, Bhilwara and Bharatpur in the past.