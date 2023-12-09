  • Menu
Amit Shah to visit Bihar for regional council meeting on Dec 10

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar for the eastern regional council meeting on December 10.

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Bihar for the eastern regional council meeting on December 10.

The meeting will be held at the CM secretariat where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and representatives of West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand will also be present.

This will be the first time that Shah and Nitish Kumar will be meeting in Bihar following the change in the government in the state.

Shah will arrive at Patna airport at 1.40 pm and will straight away drive to the CM secretariat to attend the meeting which will start from 2 pm.

The meeting will take place for three hours followed by high-tea from 5 pm to 6 pm.

Shah will return to the government guest house for a meeting with the BJP leaders for an hour and return to Delhi at 7.20 pm.

