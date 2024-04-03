Analysis Of Karti Chidambaram's Interview On BJP-Congress Spat, NEET PG, And Tamil Nadu Politics

A war of words between the BJP and the Congress erupted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the Katchatheevu issue. Congress leader Karti Chidambaram remarked that “emotive issues” would not benefit the BJP and criticized their understanding of Tamil Nadu.

In an exclusive interview with India Today TV, Chidambaram discussed the upcoming polls, the chances of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, and the BJP's attempts to make inroads into the state.

PM Modi targeted both the Congress and the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu over the Katchatheevu matter, accusing the Congress of giving away the Island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

When asked about the timing of PM Modi bringing up the Katchatheevu issue weeks before the polls, Karti Chidambaram, seeking re-election from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, criticized the BJP's penchant for fighting fictitious historical battles. He emphasized that the issue was settled between two sovereign nations and was no longer relevant.

Chidambaram suggested that the Prime Minister should focus on Chinese incursions in northeastern India instead. He criticized the BJP's attempts to connect with the people of Tamil Nadu, highlighting their lack of understanding of the state's cultural practices.

Regarding PM Modi’s push for Tamil language and heritage, Karti Chidambaram dismissed it as "all rubbish," criticizing the disparity in funds allotted for promoting Tamil compared to Sanskrit.

When asked about the mood on the ground, Karti Chidambaram said that the people of Tamil Nadu want a government that respects the sentiments and rights of the state, rejecting a Hindi-Hindutva government.

He predicted an overwhelming victory for the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming polls, stating that the BJP would finish a dismal third in Tamil Nadu. Karti Chidambaram highlighted the presence of the AIADMK as the second-largest party in the state, emphasizing the importance of party symbols.

Regarding the issues concerning voters, Karti Chidambaram highlighted the impact of price rise on the public, along with concerns about job opportunities and GST. He warned against the BJP's cultural nationalism, fearing amendments to the Constitution and interference in religious practices.

Reacting to Prime Minister Modi's remarks about the Congress, Karti Chidambaram emphasized the weaponization of laws and cautioned against the erosion of democratic values.

With the general elections approaching, Karti Chidambaram underscored the significance of the polls in determining India's democratic future.