Android Antitrust Case: NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337-cr fine imposed on Google

New Delhi: In a major setback for Google, the NCLAT (National Company Law Appellate Tribunal) has rejected the company's appeal and upheld the Rs 1337.76 crore fine imposed by the CCI (Competition Commission of India) for "abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem."

The search engine giant has been given a week to comply with the NCLAT order and pay 10% of the Rs 1,337.76 crore fine that the CCI imposed on it for unfair practices. NCLAT also said that the investigation by the CCI into Google wasn't in violation of principles of natural justice.