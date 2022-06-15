Anganwadi workers seek wage arrears

Rayagada: The All-Odisha Anganwadi Lady Workers' Association members of Kasipur block at a meeting on Sunday urged the State government and the district administration to stop the use of mobile reporting during child weight management week, as it causes confusion among the Anganwadi workers, and instead go for pen and paper method.

The workers reminded that during 2020 about sixmonths' salary of workers is pending and urged authorities to expedite itspayment failing which they will agitate under the agis of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh to which the association is affiliated.The meeting was conducted by Gouri Panda, secretary, and Bishnu Priya Dhal, treasurer. Jogeswar Das, secretary, All-Odisha Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, was the guest of Honor.