Anna Hazare refuses to share BJP's platform, asks what the Center did against corruption

New Delhi: The claim of writing a letter to social worker Anna Hazare has backfired on the state BJP. Recently, the BJP wrote a letter to Anna Hazare to share the stage in the movement against corruption of the Aam Aadmi Party. Hazare not only denied the issue of the letter but also stated clearly that all parties are the same.

Anna Hazare wrote a letter saying that he would not come to Delhi again in any movement. It also said that no letter has been received from State BJP President Adesh Gupta. The news published in the media showed that it has been asked to launch a movement against corruption. In this way, Anna also questioned the credibility of those who advised the state president in the letter.

He said that he has not received the letter issued on 24 August. Expressing regret, Anna Hazare also commented on the current political situation from the Center to Delhi and the entire country. Told himself a fakir. He said that why the party claiming the highest number of young members in the world is calling for fakir like Anna Hazare to agitate. What could be more unfortunate than this. Your government is at the center. Many subjects of the Delhi Government are also under the Central Government. The CBI and Delhi Police are under the control of the Central Government.

He questioned what steps the central government took to end corruption. If the Delhi government has committed corruption then why not take drastic action. Bluntly said that their aim is to get relief from corruption, but in the present time all political parties are involved in the cycle of power with money and money from power. In such a situation, coming to Delhi and joining any movement will not make any difference.

State BJP President Adesh Gupta later said in response to the letter that the BJP has been raising its voice against corruption in Delhi. For this purpose, a letter was written to Anna Hazare to intensify the movement of corruption. Anna Hazare joined the movement against corruption in 2011. This movement led to the birth of the Aam Aadmi Party, but Akantha was immersed in corruption. We request everyone to join the movement against corruption