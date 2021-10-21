Anna University In Tamil Nadu Suggests A Consistent 60:40 weightage For Examinations

Regarding all engineering institutions, comprising affiliated colleges, autonomous colleges, and university departments, Anna University has recommended a standard 60 percent:40 percent weightage for external semester exam and internal department level assessments.



Together the theory and internal exams will be worth 100 points. The institution will then transform the candidate's theory exam score to 60 points and the internal exam score to 40 points. The candidate's ultimate result in the topic will be the sum of both external and internal exams. Currently, affiliated colleges use an 80:20 weighting system for external and internal grades, whereas independent colleges and university departments use a 60:40 and 50:50 weighting system for semester exams and internal tests, respectively.

The university proposes to give 60 percent:40 percent weightage to theory and practical papers in most engineering courses, according to a suggestion presented at the academic council meeting last week. External and internal exams will be split 50:50 for papers featuring both theoretical and practical aspects.

The Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts, and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu has urged the state government to maintain equal relative amount for both external and internal exams for all colleges, alleging low pass rates in affiliated colleges.

Officials from Anna University indicated the enlisted ratio for all colleges has still to be confirmed when approached. According to Anna University professors, the idea will simply assist private universities raise their pass percentage, which will assist their admissions.

Meanwhile, at addition, the university requested in the meeting that new laws be implemented for over 400 connected colleges from 2021 to 2022. According to the AICTE model curriculum for undergraduate studies, the BE/BTech degree has been reduced from about 185 credits to 160 credits following the revised norms.