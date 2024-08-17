  • Menu
Antaryami Mishra felicitated

Antaryami Mishra felicitated
Highlights

Dhenkanal : Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay hoisted the tricolour on the occasion of 78th Independence Day celebration at Dhenkanal stadium on Thursday.

Addressing a gathering, Somesh highlighted the sacrifice made by the freedom fighters, including youngest martyr Saheed Baji Rout of Dhenkanal. The Collector garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the town. He also felicitated Padma Shri Antaryami Mishra on the occasion.

Later, school students performed cultural programmes.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a Deemed to be University, also celebrated Independence Day and its Regional Director Anand Pradhan hoisted the national flag. Speaking on the occasion, the students said women empowerment can bring true freedom for women.

