Anti-CAA Protester: TN Police Probe Pakistan Link

Chennai: Police are said to be probing the alleged Pakistan link of an anti-CAA Kolam protest activist, Gayatri Khandhadai. The anti-CAA Kolam protester's Facebook profile is reported to state that she is a researcher for a Pakistani organisation, Bytes For All, a part of All Pakistan Citizen Journalists.

1500 social media profiles are said to be under the scanner of the Chennai police with 400 of them in Chennai alone. Police authorities are quoted as saying that some organisations like Welfare Party of India, Arappor Iyakkam and Campus Front of India supported Gayatri. Media reports cite police as saying that her links with Pakistan are being probed.

Meanwhile, Gayatri's friends and supporters have reportedly stated that all the information which is being probed by the police is in public domain which she herself had voluntarily put out. This is not information concealed by her, they are said to have commented.

The Chennai police commissioner AK Viswanathan is reported as having said that the police booked eight people on December 29 after a complaint was given against them for protesting in front of a house using Kolam for anti-CAA, NRC slogans despite objections from the house-owner.

The action of the Chennai police was condemned by DMK and other opposition parties. It also led to thousands of Kolam protests by DMK party men in front of their houses.