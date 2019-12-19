Anti-CAA protests: Farhan Akhtar, Huma Qureshi join protests

Here's an update on the pan-India protests that ensued in various parts of the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act today:

New Delhi:

Delhi Police said 1200 protesters were detained in Delhi today. Many of them were asked to leave from the Jantar Mantar area. Of them, some were temporary and full time. 350 protesters were taken to Suraj Mal Stadium Nangloi and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium Bawana. 52 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed. 700 to 800 taken out from each district and an approximate 13,000 personnel are out patrolling in sensitive areas in Delhi.

Mumbai:

Actors Huma Qureshi, Sushant Singh also joined the peaceful protest in Mumbai. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar joined the Mumbai protest too, along with numerous social media influencers. Farhan Akhtar stated publicly, "I have grown up with a certain idea of India and we need to protect that idea, which is why I have come here to show solidarity with the protest."

Chandigarh:

Scores of people on Thursday staged a protest here to express their resentment against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens. Various Muslim organisations were joined by Sikh outfits in support. The agitators gathered near a mosque in Sector 20 here to register their dissent against the CAA. A student said the protest was also being held to express solidarity with the students of Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country.

Bangalore:

Despite Section 144 imposition, people gathered at the Townhall area where Historian Ramachandra Guha was detained by the police force. Hundreds marched in protest peacefully.

Hyderabad:

Hyderabad Central University students were detained while on the way to a protest. Some other protesters were detained and taken to the Goshamahal Police Station. Police granted permission for a peaceful protest at People's Plaza at 3 PM. Protesters gathered peacefully and dispersed by 4.30 PM. They picked up the trash before leaving.