Anti-CAA Protests: Section 144 imposed in Delhi, Bangalore

As protests against the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are intensifying by the day, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in multiple states across India including the capital - Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. On Wednesday, Section 144 was imposed in Karnataka for three days in order to disallow more protests against the amended Citizenship Act. Internet services in many parts of the country, including Assam, continue to remain suspended. A number of peaceful anti-CAA protests are expected on Thursday, despite the warning orders issued by the police. On the other hand, the BJP government has been trying to pacify protesters saying the Act does not affect Indian citizens.

Railway Tracks Blocked, Metros stations shut:

Early hours of Thursday morning against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and CAA saw protests in Bihar. CPI-M workers blocked a railway track leading to Laheriasarai railway station in Darbhanga district.

8 Delhi Metro stations are closed: Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar, Shaheen Bagh and Munirka, Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are included in them. Metro trains are scheduled not halt at these stations.

Section 144 Imposed, Permission Denied For Rallies:

The police have refused to give permission for the protest march to be held by a communist party from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

A heavy police deployment has been witnessed in Bengaluru's Townhall area as various organisations have called for anti-CAA protests in the city today. Section 144 that which prohibits the gathering of over four people in an area, has been imposed across Karnataka for the next three days. Other activities run as usual, said the police on Twitter.

Hyderabad Police has also confirmed that no permission has been given for any rally. "All are advised that no permission has been given by the police for any rally, procession or any outdoor programs regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act. Therefore you are requested not to believe in any messages circulating on social media or other mediums which are calling for such programs," the police officials said.

The Delhi High Court will hear various pleas related to the Jamia Milia Islamia University incident today.