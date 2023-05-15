Live
Anurag Thakur Asked Wrestling Protesters To End Their Ongoing Protest In Jantar Mantar
Highlights
- Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged the protesting wrestlers to put an end to their protest.
- He asked proteaters to trust in law and order, noting that the Supreme Court had intervened in the situation and that the Delhi Police were also taking statements.
On Sunday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur urged the protesting wrestlers to put an end to their protest. He asked proteaters to trust in law and order, noting that the Supreme Court had intervened in the situation and that the Delhi Police were also taking statements. His plea comes after the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) ad hoc committee took complete control of the organisation on Saturday in accordance with a formal order from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
He assures that Supreme Court has given its judgement. He mentioned that Delhi Police has dome his job by filing the FIR and recording the statement. He added that the Magistrate has also recorded the statement.
The Union minister directed the formation of the ad-hoc committee, which had the 45-day job of holding elections for the executive committee of the WFI. It was also in charge of managing the body's daily operations.
Meanwhile, the protest took place as the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is the target of several illustrious grapplers who are demonstrating at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, accusing him of sexual harassment and calling for his arrest.
