AP, Telangana BJP Celebrates Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in high spirits following its anticipated victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, sparking celebrations across the country. Party members were seen bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets, particularly in regions of the Telugu states, including Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Eluru, and Guntur. This victory is significant as it marks the first time in 27 years that the BJP flag will be raised at the Delhi Fort.

In response to the party's success, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav praised the overwhelming win as a reflection of the public's unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He expressed gratitude towards Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his campaigning efforts within the alliance, which he credited as instrumental in achieving the victory. Yadav stated that the electorate has issued a clear message of disapproval towards corruption, as evidenced by the defeat of top leaders from the Aam Aadmi Party, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He highlighted this as a lesson against dishonesty, framing the outcome as a mandate for development and progress.

Union Minister Pemmasani Chandrashekhar also commented on the election results, stating that Kejriwal failed to uphold the trust placed in him by the people of Delhi. He accused the AAP chief of misleading the electorate with false promises regarding welfare initiatives. Chandrashekhar noted a visible shift in sentiment among voters during the campaign, which he attributes to the BJP's promise of change. He expressed satisfaction that areas where Chandrababu Naidu campaigned saw significant victories for BJP candidates, and he criticised Kejriwal for his inability to provide basic amenities such as clean water and good roads. Emphasising accountability, he stated that Kejriwal's failures to fulfil his earlier promises ultimately led to his defeat, while dismissing the credibility of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi among the public.