Apple's no to Sanchar Saathi app on iPhones

Apple does not plan to comply with the mandate to preload mobile handsets with the 'Sanchar Saathi' app and will convey its concerns before the Indian government, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing three unnamed sources.

According to the Reuters report, the Indian government has "confidentially" ordered companies, including Apple, to preload their phones with the app, within 90 days.

For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall endeavour to push the app through software updates.