Armed forces get ready for future warfare!

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India needs to work on artificial intelligence mechanism "extremely carefully".

Inaugurated the first-ever Artificial Intelligence in Defence (AIDef) symposium and exhibition of AI-enabled solutions, the Defence minister said that drawing lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Indian Armed Forces are pushing for adoption of new technol gies.

From focusing on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Labs, Industry 4.0, Machine Learning, Neural Networks and Deep Learning algorithms, Robotics and much more are gradually being introduced and adopted to ensure that the Indian forces are more tech savvy and geared to meet new threats and ready for future wars.

He said India should be ready to face the "legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval" that may follow the expansion of this technology.

Stressing that India needs to make advancements in AI technology, Rajnath Singh said it should not be dominated by a country or a group, as has been the case with nuclear technology. "We have to use artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity's progress and peace. It should not be the case that a country or a group of countries establish their dominance on this technology - just like nuclear power - and the remaining countries are not able to enjoy the fruits of this technology," the Defence minister said.

Rajnath Singh also noted that AI's ethics and possible dangers must be properly thought-out. "We cannot stop the progress of artificial intelligence and we should not try to stop its progress. But we need to be careful about it," he mentioned.

"Since AI is a technology that can bring a massive change, we must be ready to face the legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval that may follow," Rajnath Singh noted.

"We need to work on AI extremely carefully so that this (technology) does not go out of our control in the coming times," he added.