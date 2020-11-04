Army Chief's Nepal visit to strengthen ties

Kathmandu: Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane's upcoming visit to Nepal is focused on strengthening the defence ties between the two neighbouring countries, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu has said. At the invitation of his Nepali counterpart General Purna Chandra Thapa, General Naravane will arrive in the Himalayan nation on a three-day official visit on Wednesday. Replying to several media queries, Embassy spokesperson Naveen Kumar said that the upcoming visit would deepen the long-standing and customary bonds of friendship between the two Armies.