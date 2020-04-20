Army doctors run India's largest quarantine facilities

New Delhi: A team of Army doctors and nursing staff has taken over the operations at a quarantine centre in Delhi, one of the largest in India. The team of 40, which includes six medical officers and 18 paramedics, manages the isolation unit in northwest Delhi's Narela between 8 am to 8 pm; all of them have volunteered to stay at the facility. Of those isolated at this unit, 932 are linked to the religious congregation held in south Delhi's Nizammudin last month by the Islamic sect Tablighi Jamaat.

These include 367 coronavirus cases. The Army has been assisting the Delhi government in managing the facility - set up last month amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases across the country - since April 1. Since Thursday, the team of 40 started managing the facility for 12 hours between 8 am and 8 am in a relief to the Delhi government doctors and other healthcare workers, who now ensure smooth functioning of the quarantine centre during the night."Initially 250 foreign nationals arriving from friendly foreign countries were kept in this centre, later an additional strength of approximately 1,000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz," reads an official statement.