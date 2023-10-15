Army to review national security challenges at 5-day conference

Top commanders of the Indian Army will review national security challenges along the borders with China and Pakistan, and the combat capability of the force during a five-day conference here starting Monday.

Army Chief General Manoj Pandey will chair the commanders’ conference. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to attend the conference on October 18.

On the occasion, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Manoj Pandey and Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhary will address the meeting. Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, will also deliver a talk on ‘Leveraging Technology for National Security’.

“The apex leadership will brainstorm current/emerging security scenarios besides reviewing the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They will also delve into pivotal subjects including review of the ongoing transformation process, training matters, HR management aspects and issues impacting serving personnel and veterans,” the Army said in a statement.

“The Army Commanders’ Conference, with its broad scope, ensures the Indian Army remains progressive, forward-looking, adaptive, and future ready,” it added.

The upcoming Army Commanders' Conference is being organised in a hybrid format, in which the Army Commanders and other senior officers will meet virtually on the first day, thereafter the remaining deliberations will be held in physical format.

The Army Commanders' Conference is an apex-level biannual event that is held in April and October every year. The conference is an institutional platform for deliberations at the conceptual level, facilitating important policy decisions for the Indian Army.