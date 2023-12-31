Arrests Made In Bihar Cyber Scheme Exploiting Men In Fake Pregnancy Scam

Eight individuals in Nawada, Bihar, have been apprehended for allegedly enticing men into a deceptive scheme that promised monetary rewards for assisting women unable to conceive with their partners.

Operating under the moniker 'All India Pregnant Job (Baby Birth Service),' the group conducted its activities through social media, enticing men with the prospect of earning money by helping women become pregnant.

According to law enforcement, the accused demanded a registration fee of Rs 799 from interested individuals, coupled with additional requests for security funds ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

The arrests were the result of a raid by the Bihar Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) on locations associated with Munna Kumar, believed to be the mastermind behind this elaborate cybercrime network.

While eight members of the scheme were captured, some managed to evade arrest during the operation, as per Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kalyan Anand. Anand verified the arrests and indicated that the apprehended men were part of a larger nationwide cyber syndicate. The authorities seized nine smartphones and a printer during the arrests.

The DSP mentioned that interrogations into the case were ongoing, and further arrests were anticipated in the future.