Arrests Made In Salman Khan Residence Shooting Case: Suspects' Intricate Escape Journey Unveiled

Two individuals have been apprehended in connection with the gunfire incident outside the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Prior to their arrest, the duo embarked on a complex journey from Mumbai to Bhuj in Gujarat, employing various modes of public transportation and altering their routes to evade law enforcement, as per sources informed by India Today TV.

The suspects, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), both hailing from Bihar, had been on the run after firing five rounds outside Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. They were ultimately arrested in a village in Kutch district late Monday night.

According to sources, during initial interrogation, the duo revealed to Mumbai Police that they abandoned their two-wheeler near Mount Mary Church after the shooting and then hailed an autorickshaw to reach Bandra railway station.

From Bandra station, they boarded a local train bound for Borivali and alighted at the Santacruz railway station, the second stop from Bandra.

Proceeding eastward from Santacruz on foot, they made their way towards the Western Express Highway.

Upon reaching Vakola, they departed towards Surat. In Surat, they disposed of the pistol in a pond and attempted to catch a train to Bhuj at the railway station, but to no avail. Subsequently, they opted to board a bus to Ahmedabad in Gujarat. From there, they took another bus to reach Bhuj.

The accused were found hiding at a temple in Mata No Madh village in Kutch.

Both Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta hail from Bihar's Champaran district. Sagar had been employed in Haryana for the past two years and reportedly became associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang during this time. Vicky, who was also employed in Haryana, later came into contact with Sagar.

The two men arrived in Mumbai on February 28 and conducted surveillance around Salman Khan's residence on three occasions prior to the incident.

Following this, Sagar and Vicky rented a house in Panvel and provided their original Aadhar cards for verification purposes. They also acquired a used motorcycle, which was seized by the police shortly after the shooting incident.

Firearms were supplied to the duo in Mumbai.

Sagar and Vicky were allegedly hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to carry out the shooting at Khan's residence. According to the police, Sagar was the one who discharged the firearm, while Vicky maintained communication with the gang members.

The arrests were made after Mumbai Police traced the activity of their mobile phones following the incident. A team was promptly dispatched to Gujarat, where the suspects were apprehended.

Following their arrest, the two individuals were transported to Mumbai via flight on Tuesday morning and presented before a court, which remanded them in police custody until April 25.