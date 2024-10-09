Arun Sarangi takes charge as OPSC chief

Bhubaneswar: Former Odisha DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi on Tuesday assumed charge as the chairperson of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) in Cuttack. He took on this new role a day after offering voluntary retirement from Indian Police Service (IPS), having last served as the Director of Biju Patnaik State Police Academy.

Sarangi was appointed as the OPSC chairperson by the State government in September.”My priority will be maintaining transparency in the conduct of examinations for recruitment to various government jobs. I will miss the uniform a lot,” the 1990-batch IPS officer told reporters.He will serve as the OPSC chairperson for six years from October 8, 2024, or until he reaches the age of 62, whichever comes first, according to a notification issued by the General Administration department.

Upon taking charge, Sarangi advised aspirants to remain vigilant against individuals who promise government jobs in exchange for money.Highlighting the OPSC’s rich legacy of 75 years, Sarangi emphasised his commitment to transparency in the selection process and to enhancing training initiatives.