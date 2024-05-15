Arvind Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav will hold a joint press conference in Lucknow on May 16

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will hold a press conference with former UP CM and SP President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday (May 16). The press conference of CM Kejriwal and Akhilesh Yadav will be held in Lucknow at 10 am. This will be CM Kejriwal's first press conference with the leaders of INDIA Alliance after he got interim bail for his election campaign.

On the other hand, leaders of INDIA Alliance also held a press conference on Wednesday, in which Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Akhilesh Yadav attended. During this, Kharge said that this election is important because it is an election that will save the future of our country. This is an election to protect our rights. We have to save the democracy and constitution of our country; otherwise, we will become slaves again.

Earlier, when AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released from jail, he had announced that he would support the candidates of INDIA Alliance in UP. He had announced that wherever there are Samajwadi Party candidates, AAP workers will support them. Aam Aadmi Party is not contesting Lok Sabha elections in UP. Sanjay Singh had thanked Akhilesh Yadav for raising his voice in favor of CM Kejriwal. Akhilesh Yadav also inquired about the well-being of CM Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal over phone.

It is noteworthy that when Delhi CM was lodged in Tihar Jail, Akhilesh Yadav had participated in the rally of INDIA Alliance. Akhilesh Yadav has been questioning the action of investigative agencies against opposition leaders. Akhilesh Yadav is contesting elections in UP in alliance with Congress.