Arvind Kejriwal Faces Trust Vote Amid BJP Accusations And Legal Battles

Today in the Delhi Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, underwent a vote of confidence following his recent accusations against the BJP of attempting to sway AAP MLAs in order to destabilize his government in the capital.

During his address to the Assembly, Arvind Kejriwal, who also leads the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), strongly criticized the BJP, stating, "AAP poses the greatest challenge to the BJP, hence the constant onslaught from all directions." Kejriwal highlighted previous attacks he's faced and accused the BJP of seeking his arrest, challenging them by saying, "You may detain me, but you cannot suppress my beliefs."

This marks the second time the Arvind Kejriwal-led government has sought a vote of confidence. With 62 out of 70 MLAs belonging to AAP and only eight from the BJP, Kejriwal reiterated, "We have the majority, but this vote was necessary due to BJP's attempts to lure AAP MLAs."

Presenting the confidence motion yesterday, Kejriwal revealed that two AAP MLAs disclosed being approached by BJP members who claimed he would be arrested soon. "They offered ₹25 crore to join BJP, but they refused," Kejriwal stated, adding that the BJP was attempting another "Operation Lotus" by trying to sway AAP members.

Prior to the vote of confidence, Kejriwal appeared before a Delhi court via video conferencing regarding his failure to respond to five earlier summonses from the Enforcement Directorate related to a liquor policy case. The court set the next hearing for March 16, emphasizing Kejriwal's legal obligation to comply.

The ED alleges that Kejriwal deliberately evaded summons, setting a bad example for the public. Amid speculation of his potential arrest, AAP strategizes for such an eventuality, suggesting Kejriwal continue as Chief Minister even if detained.

The ED's investigation suggests liquor companies influenced the excise policy, with kickbacks laundered through public servants. The BJP accuses AAP of using these alleged proceeds to fund a significant campaign in Gujarat, where it garnered substantial votes and established itself nationally.