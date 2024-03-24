Arvind Kejriwal Issues Directive From Jail: Water Department's Orders Amidst Custody

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently in custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case linked to the excise policy, has issued his first directive from jail, as reported by media outlets. According to sources from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), CM Kejriwal issued an order pertaining to the Water Department of the Delhi Government. The specifics of this directive will be announced by Water Minister Atishi later in the day.



Kejriwal's instruction reportedly involves addressing water and sewer-related issues in certain areas of the city, demonstrating his concern for the welfare of Delhi's residents despite his own predicament. Additionally, Kejriwal directed for the deployment of sufficient water tankers in areas facing scarcity to bolster supply ahead of the impending summer months. He also suggested seeking assistance from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena if required, expressing hope for cooperation.



Despite his arrest, Kejriwal has affirmed his commitment to continue serving as the Chief Minister and vowed to govern Delhi from jail. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann echoed this sentiment, stating that there is no constitutional provision preventing an incumbent CM from running a government, and AAP intends to seek court permission to establish an office in jail for Kejriwal.



In response to Kejriwal's decision to continue as CM, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticized his stance. Union Minister Anurag Thakur sarcastically remarked about the purported competition to replace Kejriwal as CM, alluding to Sunita Kejriwal, Arvind's wife, who is also speculated to be in contention for the role.

