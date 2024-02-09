Arvind Kejriwal Pledges To Expand Education Despite Enforcement Directorate Summons

Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reaffirmed his commitment to delivering high-quality education despite facing multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate regarding the Delhi liquor policy case. He emphasized his resolve to open additional schools in the city in response to each summons issued by investigative agencies.

Addressing the situation during an event, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party stated, "For every summons you send, we will establish a new school. You focus on your duties, and we will fulfill ours." He further accused the BJP-led Centre of deploying various probe agencies against him, equating the scrutiny to treating him as the country's "biggest terrorist."

Following the laying of the foundation stone for a government school in Mayur Vihar, Kejriwal criticized the ongoing investigations, citing the forthcoming court appearance scheduled for February 17 regarding an ED complaint. Despite being summoned five times by the agency in connection to a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy, he remains resolute, asserting innocence and claiming lack of substantial evidence.

While Kejriwal himself isn't facing accusations, two senior AAP members, including former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have been arrested. The case revolves around allegations suggesting kickbacks received by the AAP government from alcohol sales policy revisions, purportedly utilized for election expenses in various states.

Kejriwal stressed that offering quality education to all children is pivotal for poverty eradication within a generation. He highlighted the continuous efforts of his government in inaugurating new schools across Delhi, boasting of recent openings in Burari, Rohini, and Palam, benefitting approximately 1.5 lakh children.

The Chief Minister emphasized the provision of free and quality education for all Delhi residents, emphasizing the construction of new school buildings with advanced infrastructure including laboratories, libraries, elevators, and activity rooms to facilitate optimal learning environments.