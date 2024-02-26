Arvind Kejriwal Skips Enforcement Directorate Summons In Money Laundering Case

"Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister of Delhi, did not attend the seventh summons from the Enforcement Directorate related to a money laundering case associated with a discontinued liquor policy. His party, AAP, stated that the matter is currently under court consideration and scheduled for March 16. They urged the Enforcement Directorate to await the court's decision rather than issuing repeated summonses. Additionally, AAP criticized the Narendra Modi-led government, stating it should refrain from exerting such pressure and affirmed its commitment to the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Previously, the probe agency issued six summonses on various dates starting from November 2, 2023, to February 14, 2024. On February 17, a Delhi court permitted Kejriwal to appear physically on March 16 in connection with the Enforcement Directorate's complaint concerning his absence during five summonses related to the liquor policy case. Kejriwal explained his inability to appear earlier due to ongoing legislative sessions. The court set March 16 as the next date for his physical appearance.

Kejriwal was first asked to appear on February 7 following the Enforcement Directorate's complaint filed on February 3. The complaint cited legal obligations under Section 174 of the IPC and Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Enforcement Directorate aims to record Kejriwal's statement regarding the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 case, focusing on policy formulation, pre-finalization meetings, and bribery allegations. The agency alleges that AAP utilized kickbacks of Rs 45 crore from the policy for its assembly poll campaign in Goa in 2022."