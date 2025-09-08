ASBM holds symposium on ‘Viksit Bharat’

Bhubaneswar: ASBM University conducted its 15th National HR Symposium here on Saturday under the theme ‘Viksit Bharat: Transforming the Workplace’. NALCO Director (HR) Tapas Kumar Pattanayak attended the event as chief guest. Kamadeba Mohanty, Chief Operating Officer of Reliance Retail, was the guest of honour. Prakash Chandra Panda, President & Chief of Human Resource, India Power, was the keynote speaker.

Management Guru & ASBM University Founder Biswajeet Pattanayak said, “Viksit Bharat by 2047 is not just about GDP growth or infrastructure. It is equally about transforming our workplaces, work culture and workforce.”

Tapas Kumar Pattanayak emphasised the significance of skill development and preparedness for real-world challenges. He urged HR professionals to transcend routine tasks and infuse purpose and meaning into their roles. Prakash Chandra Panda drew insights from mythology and contemporary perspectives by stating that future generations should be inspired, not dictated. He said artificial intelligence cannot surpass human intellect and expressed optimism about India’s trajectory to becoming the second or third largest global economy.

Kamadeba Mohanty described Viksit Bharat as an economically prosperous and socially inclusive

India. He said change is a constant force that fosters positivity and advocated for an augmented workplace driven by processes free of personal biases.

The technical session, moderated by Suvendu Das, Managing Director of Hiteisee Consulting, featured insightful contributions from panellists Aditya Prasad Badu, Lead-HR, Deloitte; Bijayalaxmi Mohapatra, Group AGM-HR, Boudh Distillery Private Limited and Priyanka Behuria, Lead Employee Relations, ITC

Limited. The symposium was attended by industry and academia in large numbers.