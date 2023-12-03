Live
Ashok Gehlot resigns from Rajasthan Chief Minister’s post
Ashok Gehlot reached Raj Bhavan on Sunday and submitted his resignation from the post of Chief Minister, to Governor Kalraj Mishra. Governor Mishra accepted the resignation with immediate effect and urged him to continue working till the formation of the new government in the Rajasthan.
After the results came in, Gehlot sat in the Congress war room and had a discussion with observer Bhupendra Hooda and senior leaders. Gehlot also held a press conference in the Congress war room before resigning.
Accepting defeat, Ashok Gehlot congratulated the new government and issued a statement on social media accepting defeat.
Gehlot said, “We humbly accept the mandate. This is an unexpected result for everyone. This defeat shows that we were not completely successful in taking our plans, laws and innovations to the public. I wish the new government all the best.”
He added, “My advice to the new Government is that despite working hard, we did not succeed. This does not mean that they should not work after coming to power. All the schemes including OPS, Chiranjeevi and the pace of development that we have set in Rajasthan in these five years should be maintained and taken forward.”