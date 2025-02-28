Ashwini Vaishnaw appreciates railway officials for their contribution

Prayagraj: Union Minister for Railways and I&B Ashwini Vaishnaw during his one-day visit to Prayagraj met and appreciated the efforts of railway officials and employees for their contributions in ensuring smooth travel for millions of devotees from all parts of the country to and from Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh, held between January 13 and February 26.

On Thursday, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected Prayagraj Junction Railway Station (NCR), Prayag Junction Railway Station (NR), Prayagraj Rambagh Railway Station (NER), and Subedarganj Railway Station. He met with officials and employees who provided services during the Mahakumbh and congratulated them on the successful organisation of the event.

While addressing railway officials and employees, the Union Minister praised the coordinated efforts of the railway administration, civil defence, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), mechanical, electrical, and engineering departments, among others, for their commendable work during the Maha Kumbh Mela.

The Minister said that Indian Railways had initially planned to run 13,000 trains for the event. However, ultimately, more than 16,000 trains were operated to facilitate the travel of devotees. He further mentioned that Indian Railways successfully transported approximately an estimated 4.5 to 5 crore devotees to and from Prayagraj during the Mahakumbh.

The Union Minister highlighted that preparations for the Mahakumbh had begun two and a half years in advance, with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore allocated, for the construction of over 21 flyovers, underpasses, and bridges.

He emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the grand organisation of the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj showcased India’s unity and cultural heritage to the world. He added that Maha Kumbh 2025 stood as a symbol of the country’s faith and unity. The Union Minister also appreciated the joint efforts of the central government, the state government, and all departments in making the event a grand success.