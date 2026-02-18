Bhartiya Mall to Host ‘Enter the Wild’ Pet-Friendly Event with Animal Planet

Bengaluru ; Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru is all set to bring wildlife closer to the city with ‘Enter the Wild’, a pet-friendly experiential event curated in association with Animal Planet. Scheduled for February 21 and 22, 2026, the two-day activation promises an immersive blend of entertainment, education and interactive engagement for families, children and pet lovers.

Designed around the themes of survival, predators and coexistence — central to Animal Planet’s storytelling — the event aims to spark curiosity about the natural world while keeping the experience light-hearted and participative. Organisers said the initiative seeks to create awareness about how animals adapt and thrive in diverse ecosystems, encouraging hands-on learning and social interaction.

As part of the transformation, the mall will feature a wildlife-inspired backdrop with high-impact visuals representing jungles, deserts, icy terrains and river ecosystems. Vertical standees, vibrant installations and interactive zones will create a multi-sensory environment intended to increase visitor engagement and dwell time.

A range of activity stations has been curated to combine play with knowledge. Among the highlights are “Animal & Survival Factoids,” offering bite-sized insights into fascinating animal behaviours; the “Camel Survival Station,” where participants build a clay water well to understand desert survival techniques; and “Jump Like a Kangaroo,” a sack-race challenge inspired by the powerful leaps of kangaroos.

Other interactive experiences include the “Penguin Waddle Challenge,” a movement-based game designed to mimic penguin locomotion; the “Elephant Memory Power” game focused on animal-themed memory matching; and the “Hippo Feeding Game,” where participants feed a model hippo using playful watermelon props.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, dedicated photo and video zones will allow visitors to capture memorable moments. A 360-degree camera setup will enable immersive video captures, while a specially designed “Date With Your Pet” photo booth will offer families and children the chance to pose with their pets against wildlife-themed backdrops.

Mall representatives said the event underscores their continued focus on positioning the retail destination as more than just a shopping centre. “Through curated experiences like ‘Enter the Wild,’ we aim to create meaningful, community-driven engagements that combine learning and leisure in a safe, inclusive environment,” a spokesperson said.

With its pet-friendly approach and educational undertone, the event is expected to draw significant footfall over the weekend. By blending entertainment with environmental awareness, Bhartiya Mall hopes to deliver an experience that resonates with urban families while celebrating the spirit of wildlife exploration.